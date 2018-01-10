The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday in Abuja presented certificates of registration to the 21 newly registered political parties.The registration of the 21 new political parties was approved by the commission on Dec. 14, 2017, bringing the number of registered parties in the country to 68.The political parties are All Blending Party, All Grassroots Alliance, Alliance for New Nigeria, Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, Coalition for Change and Freedom and Justice Party.Also registered are Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria, Justice Must Prevail Party, Legacy Party of Nigeria, Mass Action Joint Alliance, Modern Democratic Party, National Interest Party, National Rescue Mission and New Progressive Mission.New Progressive Movement, Nigeria Democratic Congress Party, People’s Alliance for National Development and Liberty, People’s Trust and Providence People’s Congress were also registered.Also on the list are Re-Build Nigeria Party, Restoration Party of Nigeria and Sustainable National Party.The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said at the certificates presentation ceremony new parties said that compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court, the Commission had also registered the Socialist Party of Nigeria.“We have already issued the Certificate of Registration to the SPN.“The number of new political parties has risen to 22 in addition to the 46 parties already in existence. This means that the total number of political parties in Nigeria today stands at 68,’’ he said.Yakubu advised the new parties to operate within the law at all times, as well add value to our democracy by adhering to the tenets of democratic norms anchored on the rule of law.