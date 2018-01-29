The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday urged Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode to immortalise Mr Deji Tinubu for his achievements in the field of sport in the state.Newsmen report that Deji Tinubu, who died on Thursday, had served as Ambode’s Special Adviser on Sports and Chairman of the State’s Sports Commission.He was moved to become Special Adviser to Ambode on Commerce and Industry in a cabinet reshuffle two weeks before his death.The 54-year-old football enthusiast slumped and died during a novelty football match in Epe on the sideline of a retreat for Lagos cabinet members, permanent secretaries and directors of ministries.The Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said his death was shocking.“There is a need to write to the governor to commiserate with him.“We also appeal to the governor to immortalise him in the area of sport within our facilities in Lagos State,” he said on the floor of the House.Obasa, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni to send a letter of condolence to the governor and the family of the deceased.Earlier, Mr Tunde Braimoh, the Acting Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security,in his contribution, said the late Tinubu did a lot in the field of sport.“Deji Tinubu should be immortalised for what he has done in the field of sport.“He died while doing what he knew how to do best. He was for many years a top notch in the field of sport.“As a calling, he was a sport analyst, sport commentator and sport administrator. It was so ironical that he died in the field of sport.“I want to urge the Lagos State Government to immortalise him for what he had done in the field of sport,” he said.The Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade said that the death of Deji Tinubu showed that no matter how sound and how careful anybody is, one day, he or she would pass away.“It is always good to live our lives as if we would not see the next day.“I don’t think it will be out of place to immortalise his name with any structure around the area where he died, ” he said.The Acting Chairman, House Committee on Commerce and Industry, Mr Oladele Adekanye, said that the sporting community had lost a prominent person with the death of Tinubu.“I pitch my tent with those who call for his immortalisation for the great work he (Tinubu) did in the field of sport not only for the Lagos State but also for Nigeria as a whole,” he said.The late Deji Tinubu, son of late Kafaru Tinubu — one of Nigeria’s foremost police officers — is survived by an aged mother, Bintu Tinubu and wife, Yemisi.He will be buried on Tuesday, Jan. 30.