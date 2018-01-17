Isa El-Buba, general overseer of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, says he is not scared of the Department of State Services (DSS).





Operatives of the DSS were said to have attempted to invade the residence of the cleric on Monday night but youths in Jos rebuffed the operation.





El-Buba said he was summoned by the DSS for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari in his New Year’s message.





Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, El-Buba maintained that the inherent unrighteousness in the country would do no one any good.





“I demanded for a letter of invitation and was not given, so I became suspicious of their mission in the night,” the cleric said.





“What transpired was that the DSS invaded my house and my church premises and wanted to have me on Monday night





“They came in their number, including a deputy director to arrest me in connection with the cross-over night broadcast I made to Nigerians.





“I stand by my words. I am neither scared nor intimidated by their invasion. Why should I be scared when I am saying the truth?





“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin brings reproach. I said in my broadcast that the unrighteousness in Nigeria will not do any one of us any good and I stand by it.





“This is because our generation and generations yet unborn will suffer if we refuse to do the right thing. Nigeria is a great nation, but we must uphold righteousness to be able to stand among great nations.





“So, I have just said that the right thing should be done in our nation, and I do not have anything against anyone.”