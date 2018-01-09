President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said he has assured the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, of his commitment to the security of lives and property in the state and other parts of the country.Buhari said he gave the assurance during a meeting he had with the governor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He disclosed this in a message he posted on his verified Twitter handle, @MBuhari, shortly after he met the governor to review the security situation in the state especially as it concerns recent killings.He said he was committed to ensuring that all those behind the recent attacks in the state were brought to justice.He also promised that his government would do everything possible to forestall a recurrence.The President wrote, “I just met with the governor of Benue State. I assured Governor Ortom of our total commitment to the security of lives and property in Benue and elsewhere.“We have deployed additional security resources to fish out the attackers, bring them to justice, and prevent further attacks.”