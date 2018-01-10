The Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday apologized to people of Benue State over his statement that the Fulani herdsmen attacks on people of the state were communal clashes.

He gave the apology while addressing Benue stakeholders at the Government House in Makurdi.





He said 10 mobile police units have been stationed in Benue and promised to bring to book those that had unleashed terror on the state to serve as deterrent to others.





He assured the state governor, Samuel Ortom, that his men would investigate all allegations raised against Miyetti Allah Katal Houre and that of Nassarawa where some militia men are being camped to carry out attack on Benue people.





Governor Ortom maintained that some militia men are still camped in Tungwa, Awe local government area of Nasarawa State and urged the IGP to investigate the matter.





The governor donated five Hilux vehicles for the operation against the herdsmen.