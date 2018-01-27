Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, was one of the five governors who defected from PDP to APC during the buildup to the 2015 general elections.

In a recent interview with Sahara Reporters , Governor Ahmed said his defection to PDP, if at all, will be determined by his followers from the wards to the state level.

He however added that he doesn't see himself or his colleagues who defected with him to APC returning to PDP.

It is an unlikely scenario. But don’t forget that because we run an inclusive system, the followership decides the direction they want us to go. If they insist that they want to us to remain, we remain; if they want us to go, we go. When we decided to leave the PDP for the APC; it was an inclusively designed position. Inputs were taken from the ward to state levels before we took the decision we took at that time. But I must tell you that as it is today, we are comfortable with where we are and we have not seen any basis why we should leave the APC'' he said

Recall that there have been speculations that some governors and senators are planning to form a coaltion party with former president Olusegun Obasanjo to unseat the ruling party APC and stop the opposition party, PDP, from coming back to power in 2019.