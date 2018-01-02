 "I Will Snatch Your Husband And Suck Him Dry" - Bobrisky's New Year Resolution | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » "I Will Snatch Your Husband And Suck Him Dry" - Bobrisky's New Year Resolution

5:31 PM 0
A+ A-
It’s just the second day of year 2018 but self -acclaimed Nigerian Male barbie doll, Bobrisky is already spewing out rubbish. 

Bobrisky took to his snapchat to reveal his New Year resolution for 2018; he said this year he is in for husband snatching. The barbie doll wrote;
“I repeat! This year is Husband Snatching,Prevent your husband from add me here because I will use him and drain him especially if I like him.When I am done with him I will send him back to you!”
 IMG_20180102_163426_703 "I will snatch your husband and suck him dry" - Bob Risky's New year Resolution revealed!!

Whether he might or might not even live up to his New Year resolution, we shall see

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top