It’s just the second day of year 2018 but self -acclaimed Nigerian Male barbie doll, Bobrisky is already spewing out rubbish.

Bobrisky took to his snapchat to reveal his New Year resolution for 2018; he said this year he is in for husband snatching. The barbie doll wrote;

“I repeat! This year is Husband Snatching,Prevent your husband from add me here because I will use him and drain him especially if I like him.When I am done with him I will send him back to you!”

Whether he might or might not even live up to his New Year resolution, we shall see