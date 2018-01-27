Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has claimed he has the phone numbers of 13 Presidents in the world who promptly take his calls.

The singer said he got the fame after he released his first and second single and started travelling abroad for shows.

During a chat with MTV Base, Davido, leader of the 30billion gang, said his father was not happy with his career path till he had to prove his worth.

The singer claimed that now, he could converse with at least 13 presidents.

He said, “When I released the song ‘Back then’, I did not know that it was going to be that big.

“Then I went back to school and the love that I was shown was overwhelming, let alone the way girls began to treat me.

“That one song with the video made my father realise that I had the talent. And then, I did the song, ‘Dami Duro’.

“The song became so big and I remember that the President at the time called my father to talk about me and the song.

“Even during my father’s business meetings with his friends, they would mention my name and the song. Before long, I started travelling and doing shows around the world.