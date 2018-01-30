Last night, Chocolate City act,Dice Ailes shared on Snapchat that he was almost kidnapped in Lagos but not a lot of people took him serious. Now, he's had to give further explanations on how it really happened saying, 'May you not be a victim'.
Home » Entertainment » 'I could have been killed' -Nigerian Singer, Dice Ailes narrates how he was almost kidnapped at gun-point in Lagos
