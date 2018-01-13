When he’s courteous
This just doesn’t apply to you when you two are alone o. But, it must reflect in the way he treats you in the public, and to your family members. Besides, a courteous man doesn’t find it hard to be kind and considerate.
When he’s Supportive
Now, I do not mean a push over o. I mean a man who will tell you as it is and not put you down. Yet, he supports your dreams and does all he can to see it come to full fruitition.
When he’s Prayerful
This should never be over looked. I am a strong believer of a praying man/woman. A praying man will know the heart of God for himself and you. Besides you’re never far away from his prayers.
When he is faithful to you alone
This is tricky but he will ensure that he doesn’t hide stuff from you.
When he does not Abuse you
This applies to both the emotional, mental, spiritual and physical aspects of your relationship.
