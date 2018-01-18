The Northern Elders Forum, has called on federal and state authorities to take more decisive steps to restore the security of lives and property of citizens following the killings in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara and other parts of the country.

The Forum condoles with all families and communities that have lost members and assets and enjoined security agencies to take decisive steps to restore the security of lives and property of citizens.





Spokesman of the Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, in a press statement he personally signed explained that the forum met to review critical national developments, particularly as they relate to tensions around national security punctuated by killings in many parts of the country.





The statement noted, “The Forum condoles all the families and communities that have lost members and assets, and demands the federal and state authorities to take more decisive steps to restore the security of lives and property of citizens.





“The Forum calls on all leaders to observe restraint and responsibility in the manner they exercise their powers to shape opinion and determine the responses of the citizens.





“We appeal to all communities to maintain vigilance over their relations with each other, and seek solutions that do not involve conflicts which in the end, leave all of us as losers.





“The Forum will continue to seek all opportunities and avenues to engage leaders, governments and all stakeholders in the search for peace and security in the North and Nigeria.





“The Forum re-examined its basic philosophy and record, and has been re-assured that it represents a strategic asset for all northerners, irrespective of location, ethnicity or faith.





“It is motivated, under the circumstances, to seek to re-assure all communities that it will defend and protect the interests of all northerners and it will not succumb to blackmail and mischief that will reduce it to a platform for only one type of northerner.





“The Forum reluctantly accepted the offer of its Convener to step aside to allow the emergence of a structured leadership which should prepare the Forum to deal with many of the challenges facing the North.





“It took note of the sterling contributions of Wantaregh Paul Unongo to the foundation and development of the Northern Elders Forum along with its late grand founder, Danmasanin Kano Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule.





“The Forum has been assured by Wantaregh Paul Unongo of his life-time commitment to the goals and projects of the Forum, and is grateful for the fatherly and statemanly status which he will continue to place at the service of the Forum.





“The Forum has approved that the Deputy Convener, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, CON should assume responsibility for the interim leadership of the Forum. Further reorganization of the Forum will be undertaken in the next few days.”