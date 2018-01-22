He said security agents deployed to affected areas would achieve the feat in no distant time.
According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President gave the assurance while receiving the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
“The President assured Nigerians that the rising attacks on communities by herdsmen will soon be brought under control by security forces deployed to the vulnerable areas across the country.
“He said the unfortunate incident of attacks, which had resulted in loss of lives and properties, had already brought sorrow and hardship on many Nigerians, with the government deeply affected,” the statement read.
The President also said his administration remained resolute and focused on delivering on the three-pronged promises of “securing the lives and properties of Nigerians, halting the pillage of the economy by corrupt public officials, and creating employment opportunities for the youths.”
He said the initial economic challenge posed by recession was already dwindling, with the economy smarting out and posting better results on falling inflation rates, higher foreign reserve and better ranking on ease of doing business.
“If you look critically into the 2018 budget, we have already taken into account key issues of more stable electricity, construction of roads and rails, and the airport concession,” he said.
The President said the government would work more to accelerate and increase momentum in agriculture, power, gas, manufacturing and processing, while commending the Chinese government for its support in improving infrastructure in Nigeria.
How soon Mr President? When many more get killed?ReplyDelete
Hey! This is good newsReplyDelete
It has been observed that due to stigmatism that arise from being HIV Positive person contributed to the 50% spread of the Virus especially by Ladies who thought that there is no hope for them as it regards to marriage because the man who want to marry them will definitely needs to know their HIV status, sometimes unlike some young men who are HIV Positive who can easily go and pregnant an innocent Lady/ies and propose her/them for marriage especially in African Continent where there believed that women don’t have equal right with men, as a result of this a Non- governmental organization known as True world human rights organization (TWHRO) comes up with a package called “Meet your partner” for HIV Positive women and men.
The package encompasses the following services:
a. Counselling of HIV Positive persons and advise them the way forward to live opportunely and normal life despite being HIV Positive status.
b. Protect their information and ID confidentially
c. Find a life partner (either husband or wife) for those who are interested to marry because there are thousands of them who need life partners but cannot because they already thought that nobody can agree to marry them as husband or wife due to their status especially Ladies without knowing that there are young and ebullient HIV Positive men that need people like them but cannot reach them due to stigmatism that arise from their status.
d. We prepare and counsel HIV couples on how to live normal life and procreate children that don’t have HIV Positive status through the help of Medical workers from various government approved Hospitals.
For registration, enquiry and information, call Pastor and Mrs. Andrew on +2347034810278
Email us on trueworld06@gmail.com