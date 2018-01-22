President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday assured Nigerians that increasing cases of killings being carried out by suspected herdsmen in communities across the country would soon be brought under control.He said security agents deployed to affected areas would achieve the feat in no distant time.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President gave the assurance while receiving the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.“The President assured Nigerians that the rising attacks on communities by herdsmen will soon be brought under control by security forces deployed to the vulnerable areas across the country.“He said the unfortunate incident of attacks, which had resulted in loss of lives and properties, had already brought sorrow and hardship on many Nigerians, with the government deeply affected,” the statement read.The President also said his administration remained resolute and focused on delivering on the three-pronged promises of “securing the lives and properties of Nigerians, halting the pillage of the economy by corrupt public officials, and creating employment opportunities for the youths.”He said the initial economic challenge posed by recession was already dwindling, with the economy smarting out and posting better results on falling inflation rates, higher foreign reserve and better ranking on ease of doing business.“If you look critically into the 2018 budget, we have already taken into account key issues of more stable electricity, construction of roads and rails, and the airport concession,” he said.The President said the government would work more to accelerate and increase momentum in agriculture, power, gas, manufacturing and processing, while commending the Chinese government for its support in improving infrastructure in Nigeria.