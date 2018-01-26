The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, has directed the nation’s security agencies to tackle those propagating hate speech especially through the social media.He said special attention should be given to notable Nigerians while tackling the menace.According to a statement made available to journalists, Dan-Ali gave the directive at a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.“The Honourable Minister expressed the need by the relevant security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, tackle the propagation of hate speech especially through the social media particularly by some notable Nigerians,” the statement read.The minister was also quoted as saying that the Armed forces was currently synergising with other security agencies through intelligence sharing and joint operations to address the various security challenges facing the country.In compliance with the presidential directive for the establishment of the National Commission on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons in the country, Dan-Ali said the ministry, in conjunction with the Office of the National Security Adviser had set up a committee to work out modalities to transform the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons to a national commission.He was also quoted as saying that during the period under review, the Military Pension Verification Exercise was conducted in all the 36 states and the Federsl Capital Territory.