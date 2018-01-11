A convocation of the peoples of the South East, South West, South-South and Middle Belt groups has demanded for declaration of both Myitte Allah and Fulani herdsmen and terrorist groups.The People also stated that a minority part of Nigeria, the North West and North East, cannot hold the rest of the regions with over 99 million population to ransom by refusing to agree on restructuring Nigeria.They particularly accused President Mohammadu Buhari of spearheading the anti-restructuring posture and warned that if the country is not restructured before the 2019 general elections, Nigeria may be heading towards disintegration.The peoples convocation meet in Enugu, Thursday, under the platform of Handshake ‎Across the Niger; a Celebration of Igbo/Yoruba Friendship Beyond Brotherhood, organised by a pan Igbo group, Nzuko Umunna.However, Pro-Biafra members made up of mostly elderly women countered against the demand for restructuring, saying that they want outright, separatist country, having been tired of Nigeria’s wobblings and injustices.Their voices rented the venue, overshadowing the speaking President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo‎.Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah had hectic time calming the agitators but announced that the pro-Biafra members would be given time to express their anger against last year Operation Python Dance.Leader of Yoruba group and representative of Chairman of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo the meeting was a catalyst for unity of Nigeria which the ‘enemies of Nigeria’ do not want to take place.He noted that it was not a gang up meeting or a forum for formation of a political party, but a meeting against common oppressors of the progressive Nigerians.Adebanjo said: “it’s only restructuring that can guarantee your rights in Nigeria. Cheating, injustice and even corruption can only be wiped out through restructuring.“President Buhari will not do that, instead he has ensured that all military and paramilitary ‎institutions are under his control and he has refused to name herdsmen as terrorists yet he pounced on IPOB that seeks for justice.”President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo said that the Fulani herdsmen are daring the Nigeria unity, adding that it was unfortunate the federal government has refused to declare the herdsmen as a terrorist group.A minute silence was observed for the victims of Benue killing by suspected herdsmen.