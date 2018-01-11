The meeting of South East, South- South, South West and Middle Belt leaders has started in Enugu, Enugu State capital.The meeting, which began with prayers for the unity of the country by Rev Father Anthony Ezeoke at 12.05 pm is being attended by President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae, son of former President of Nigeria and representative of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chief Uwakwe Azikiwe and Prof Banji Akintoye.Others include Chief Femi Fani- Kayode, former governors of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Adebayo; Chief Ikedi Ohakim- Imo; Jonah Jang- Plateau and Olusegun Mimiko- Ondo; Prof Anya Oko Anya, Prof Pat Utomi, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe of Onitsha; Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Uba, Dr Yinka Odumakin, Ngozi Joseph Odumuko, Chief (Mrs) Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, wife of former Military Leader Aguiyi Ironsi, Donald Fajuyi whose father, Col. Adekunle Fajuyi was killed with Aguiyi-Ironsi in the 1966 counter coup.Also present at the opening ceremony were Femi Ajayi, Air Commodore Ikanga and Prof Joe Irukwu, among others.Falae, in his opening remarks said that the coming together of the people of southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt had come at a right time as “Nigeria is now very sick.”