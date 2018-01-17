Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed two policemen and abducted two foreigners – an American and a Canadian – in Kaduna State.Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mr Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed to Channels Television on Wednesday that the incident took place in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.Mr Aliyu said the gunmen ambushed the vehicle of the two foreigners along the Jere-Kargao Road at on Tuesday night while they were returning to Abuja from Kafanchan.According to him, the two policemen who were attached to the vehicle were shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with the kidnappers who later took away the foreigners to an unknown destination.The Command’s spokesman, however, said operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit have been deployed to rescue the American and Canadian, as well as apprehend and arrest their abductors.