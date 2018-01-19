Pep Guardiola has congratulated Jose Mourinho on signing Alexis Sanchez.Pep Guardiola expects Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester United and says there are no hard feelings.Sanchez played under Guardiola at Barcelona but City pulled out of the race to sign the Chile international as they were reportedly unhappy with the escalating costs of doing the deal.When asked why they were unable to match United's offer, the Manchester City boss replied: "I am not the guy with the mathematics, the numbers."What I know right now is Alexis is still an Arsenal player. I think he is going to go to United so congratulations to both of them."In the end, the players and managers decide where they want to play. Good luck."Guardiola denied feeling let down by his former player potentially joining City's rivals."My opinion of Alexis remains the same," he said. "It was a pleasure to be with him at Barcelona and he is going to decide to move onto another club."I wish him all the best."