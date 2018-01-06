A non governmental organization known as Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI) has described as irresponsible, unprofessional and misleading, the statement credited to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, yesterday suggesting that the recent massacre in Benue State was a communal clashes and not a herdsmen attack as widely believed.The group said the statement was unbecoming of the number 1 law enforcer of the most powerful African nation and therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter urgency, relieve him of his position in order to avoid further embarrassment for the country.Executive Director of (GOPRI), Mr Melvin Ejeh stated this in Jos while addressing a coalition of youth groups across the North Central states.Ejeh wondered why a senior police officer of his position and calibre could make such unprofessional, reckless and unguarded statement without waiting for results of a full investigation.“We were shocked when we heard the statement emanating from the IGP himself and wondered what the future holds for the country with Idris as our IGP. This is an indication of the biased route the investigation into the unprovoked killings will take.“The statement is capable of causing serious breach of peace and a threat to National security if nothing is done by the Commander in Chief. The people of Benue State and the entire middle belt might regard this statement as the presidency’s official position.“While we as a group are not trying to conclude that the attackers were Fulani herdsmen since investigations are still on going and because we are respecters of laws and due process, we find the statement of the IGP as too sudden, hasty and disturbing, suggesting that investigations into the gruesome murder of innocent Nigerians in Benue state can never be fair under Idris kpotun as IGP. The IGP should bury his head in shame now that the leader of Miyetti Allah cattle Breeders in Benue State admitted openly that the Fulani attacks on the state were in retaliation for alleged stealing of their cows.Garus Gololo told BBC News Pidgin that over 1000 of their cows were stolen at Nengere when their owners were relocating to Taraba through Nasarawa State.Gololo said the herdsmen were only defending themselves from thieves.“It is on this note that we are unanimously calling on President Mahammedu Buhari to sack this ‘serial goof ‘ and have him replaced with a more competent and objective professional officer”, he said.