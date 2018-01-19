Member representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency of Gombe State, Hon. Aishatu Jibril Dukku has thrown her weight behind herdsmen, saying their cows are very important to them.
Dukku during plenary on herdsmen attacks, said Fulani herdsmen value lives of their cows more than their own lives.
Aisha told the house that too much consumption of maggi has made Nigerians so impatient to their problems.
She advised government authorities to proffer a workable solution in favour of the herdsmen.
“You can’t sit down and make conclusions on herdsmen. Yes, they values life of their cows more than even their own lives because that is how God has created them.
“Nigerians have become so edgy these days, maybe because of the food we eat, maybe because we eat too much of maggi.
“We have become so impatient that’s why we don’t listen to each other.
“We don’t want to proffer solution that will be workable to our country.”
VIDEO:
‘Nigerians are so edgy now because we eat so much of Maggi’~ Rep. Aishatu Dukku pic.twitter.com/GgVA7ZOnHt— Oak TV (@OakTVOnline) January 19, 2018
Imagine the faculty of the lawmakers we have in the hallow chamber in Nigeria. It will be difficult for Nigeria to move forward with this crop of lawmakers that has nothing at all to offer. Hon. Aishatu Jibril Dukku!!! Indeed, Honorable. Bunch of nonesense talk. If God indeed created the herdsmen to value cow more than his own life, then we should not to consider them as human and should be treated not as human.ReplyDelete
Madam, this your assertion has no basis at all. Did you listen to yourself while making this statement? No.1, does the consumption of maggi has anything with human thinking? Secondly, if they value their cows more than even their lives, then they are lesser than the animals, therefore, they should relocate to the caves then.ReplyDelete