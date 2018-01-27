Stephanie Otobo who made news last year after alleging that she was in a sexual relationship with the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministeries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, yesterday went to his church in Edo state and in front of his congregation, confessed that she lied against him.

According to According to Stepahnie , she was paid heavily by some politicians to tarnish the image of the pastor.





Now, Daddy Freeze and many other Nigerians on social media are demanding that she gives the names of the politicians that sponsored her and if possible bank statements.









According to Freeze, 'this is wonderful news for the body of Christ. However, to move Christianity forward, we must be able to identify these politicians and prevent them from carrying out such heinous attacks on our faith going forward'.









He goes on to say, 'to this end, I’ll be most obliged if you can provide us with the following. The names of these politicians; Account transfers to show the transactions in order to enable us trace, through BVN, the perpetrators of these acts and bring them to book. The bank account details are very important. Let’s remember the instance where a pastor was accused of buying a Mercedes SUV for a Lady. The registration details of the car were provided as well as bank transaction details. Thank you so much for your dedication to the propagation of his kingdom here on earth'.