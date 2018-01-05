Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC) has presented Certificate of Return to the President-elect, George Weah; Vice President-elect, Jewel Howard-Taylor, and the newly elected members of the House of Representatives.
Chairman of NEC, Mr Jerome Korkoya, performed the ceremony at the commission’s headquarters in Monrovia on Thursday evening.
66 out of the 73 elected lawmakers were certificated, leaving out seven who are facing legal challenges over their election in the Oct. 10 general polls.
The new leaders will be sworn in on January 22, which is the third working Monday of January as stipulated in the Liberian Constitution.
Speaking at the occasion, the NEC boss reminded the newly elected public officers of the huge responsibility that comes with the mantle of leadership entrusted to them.
“The certificate we are presenting to you represents conferral of legitimacy to pronounce you to the world as the duly elected officials.
“”It is also an embodiment of the power, trust and aspiration reposed in you by your various constituents and the people of Liberia as a whole.
“Expectations are high to change the people’s living conditions through the laws, policies and programmes of the incoming government.
He acknowledged the contributions of international partners including ECOWAS, AU, USAID, EU and UNDP, which led to the successful conduct of the elections.
Korkoya expressed appreciation to all contestants in the elections for respecting the rule of law by exploring judicial means to seek redress after the elections.
The president-elect, George Weah, described his election as a unifying factor in the country.
Weah pledged to fulfil his campaign promises, including improving the lives of Liberians, calling on members of the legislature to put aside politics and work in the interest of the country.
“I went to Boakai (outgoing Vice President) not to make news but because campaign is over and it is time to do the Liberian people’s work.
“Our quest is for all Liberians to work together to move our country forward; in the interest of the people let’s work,” he said.
The president-elect reiterated his assurance of greater freedoms, saying he would not interfere with the tenets of democracy, especially political dissent.
“I am your friend but my interest is the Liberian people.
“Any attempt to promote clampdown on the political rights of fewer Liberians has the propensity of disuniting the country,” he said.
Hey! This is good newsReplyDelete
It has been observed that due to stigmatism that arise from being HIV Positive person contributed to the 50% spread of the Virus especially by Ladies who thought that there is no hope for them as it regards to marriage because the man who want to marry them will definitely needs to know their HIV status, sometimes unlike some young men who are HIV Positive who can easily go and pregnant an innocent Lady/ies and propose her/them for marriage especially in African Continent where there believed that women don’t have equal right with men, as a result of this a Non- governmental organization known as True world human rights organization (TWHRO) comes up with a package called “Meet your partner” for HIV Positive women and men.
The package encompasses the following services:
a. Counselling of HIV Positive persons and advise them the way forward to live opportunely and normal life despite being HIV Positive status.
b. Protect their information and ID confidentially
c. Find a life partner (either husband or wife) for those who are interested to marry because there are thousands of them who need life partners but cannot because they already thought that nobody can agree to marry them as husband or wife due to their status especially Ladies without knowing that there are young and ebullient HIV Positive men that need people like them but cannot reach them due to stigmatism that arise from their status.
d. We prepare and counsel HIV couples on how to live normal life and procreate children that don’t have HIV Positive status through the help of Medical workers from various government approved Hospitals.
For registration, enquiry and information, call Pastor and Mrs. Andrew on +2347034810278
Email us on trueworld06@gmail.com
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757 or you can send an email to aritenicfarms@gmail.com