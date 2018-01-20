Garba Shehu, spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, says his principal is fit and strong to continue “his good work” beyond 2019.





On Friday, Rochas Okorocha announced that all governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed Buhari for a second term.





This sparked widespread criticism.





In an interview with PUNCH, Shehu said there is a right to expression and the government is not considering to put a ban on it.





He said the president could not be adjudged to be incompetent “by any measure.”





The spokesman listed recovery of stolen funds, fight against Boko Haram and the diversification of the economy as Buhari’s achievements so far.





“The president is back and in good health. He is fit and strong enough to continue his good work as the president of the federal republic of Nigeria. The president cannot be adjudged to be incompetent by any measure,” he said.





“This government has recovered billions of naira and millions of US dollars in the fight against corruption. The assets recovery at home and abroad is unprecedented.





“This government has stopped Boko Haram from bombing major cities and expelled them from the so-called Islamic caliphate. (There is) the diversification of the economy from its over-reliance on oil to other sources of revenue leading to food security in just two years.





“President Buhari’s vision has unleashed infrastructure revolution aimed at redressing cumulative years of neglect. The president is very competent.”