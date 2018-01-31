The crisis in the All Progressives Congress in Kano State involving Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his predecessor, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, was extended to the Senate on Wednesday where members had a hot debate.President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, also directed the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to summon the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, and ensure that he provides security for Kwankwaso to be able to visit his constituency.The issue was raised at the plenary when Senator Isah Misau (Bauchi-Central) raised a point of order on the spate of insecurity in Kano due to the political crisis in the state.The senator said he was concerned by the crisis due to the fact that 70 per cent of his constituency shares border with the state.Misau said, “I don’t want to talk about the issue of politics in Kano, but I want to talk about the issue of security, especially concerning what is happening in Kano.“If you look at the social media about two days ago, there is the issue of ‘thuggery’ like what we call ‘Endeba’ in those days in Kano. And it is going to be a very serious concern if we don’t do anything about the coming back of ‘Endeba.’“This issue started from the time when one of our colleagues, Senator Musa Rabi’u Kwankwaso, was about to visit Kano.“He gave a date for the visit and to meet his people in his constituency, but instead of him to be allowed and given the necessary security, the police wrote a letter to him, advising him not to go.“I don’t want to dig into the reasons why he was not allowed to go, but as we are seated here, if somebody, a senator representing a particular constituency, will not be allowed to visit his constituency, I think we are not doing good for ourselves.”Misau alleged that people, including women, were being armed in Kano for political reasons.He further alleged that the Kano State Government and House of Assembly had failed to check the crisis. “And the only route to my constituency is through Kano,” he stated.But senators from Kano dismissed Misau’s claims, condemning him for raising political issues in the state on the floor of the Senate..