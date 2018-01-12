Dancehall king and former member of the defunct Plantashun Boyz, Garuba Austine Ahmedu, otherwise known as Blackface has cried out over the killings of innocent people in Benue State by Fulani herdsmen.

The singer, a native of Agatu, Benue State called on the relevant authorities to rise to challenge of the massacre of people in the state, asserting that the issue has nagged for too long.





The singer was reacting to the mass burial of over 73 persons recently killed by Fulani herdsmen in Logo and Guma LGAs of the state.





In a Facebook post, the Hardlife crooner averred that it was high time the authorities looked inwards to secure the future of the food basket state.





He wrote:





“Oh #Benue! Why have they turned our father land into a political battlefield ?

Killing of the innocent people of #benue has gone on for too long

Its about time we secure ourselves and look inward to secure the future of our beloved #benue

#Myheart bleeds for #mypeople

#blackthursday #nevertobeforgotten

#heros #benueheros

#RIP.”