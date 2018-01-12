The Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Abuja, Dr Paul Enenche, has condemned the killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue and Taraba states.

Pastor Enenche during an evening programme held at the Dunamis Headquarters, Abuja warned that if herdsmen killings were not stopped, Nigeria would be consumed.





He further stated that anyone who wants to graze his animals should relocate to Sambisa forest in Borno State where there is enough land and grasses.





His words, “I want us to rise with brutality because there are a set people in this nation, who think they are working on the mentality of the intelligent people.





“Today, it may be Nunam in Adamwa State and nobody said anything, and then it moves to Southern Kaduna tomorrow and nobody said anything and then it is somewhere in Taraba or Birom land in Plateau and no one talks, them it shifts to Benue or Kogi then it goes to Anambra and Oyo and everybody is watching until the nation is gone. God forbid!





“Nobody has ever gone from Oyo State to Rivers to ask for free land to farm cocoa and making demand on the government to give it to them free of charge. Nobody has ever gone from Onitsha to Jos and ask for free land to sell his spare parts and asking government to pay for the land.





“So, why should people wander in others’ farm land destroy their land and ask for land free of charge? No, it shall not happen.





“Nobody is a fool here, it cannot happen; there is enough land in Sambisa forest for anybody that needs land not ancestral land of people’s family.





“I declare death on every killer in this nation or supporter of the killers whether in power or out of power, whether political leaders or military authorities.





“The way they are wasting lives, may God waste them and their generation.”