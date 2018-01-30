The Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Audu Diko, has apologized to monarchs and farmer in Imo State following the incursion of herdsmen into farmlands and subsequent destruction of crops.He described the culprits as “unknown herdsmen”.Diko, who made the appeal during a meeting with the leadership of Hausa/Fulani herders, Imo community farmers, and traditional rulers, said the Imo people are peace loving and do not deserve any form of assault.The meeting was organised by the Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike.According to Diko, all acts of violence perpetrated by herdsmen in the state are carried out by unregistered and unidentified herders.The monarchs were worried at the destruction of their farmlands by the herdsmen, saying the people may suffer famine if not checked.The monarch of Ubomiri in Mbaitoli Council Area, Eze George Eke, called for the establishment of ranches, saying “it saves lives and properties”.“The world is going into ranching, it saves herders from walking long distanced and the farmers from loss of farmlands. It comes with peace of mind and the cattle eat better”.Eze Andrew Ezenwo of Awara community in Ohaji/Egbema council lamented that herdsmen continue to unleashed mayhem on his people.Ezike assured the parties that the meeting will be more regular as demanded by participants.He also promised that the committee on herdsmen/farmers crisis in the 27 councils will be strengthened to check any form of crisis.