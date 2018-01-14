President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Monday, meet some leaders from Benue State over the recent killings in the state.Those expected at the meeting scheduled to hold at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, include political, traditional and opinion leaders from the state.A top government source told journalists on the condition of anonymity on Sunday that the state governor, Samuel Ortom, is expected to lead the delegation that will include federal and state lawmakers, as well as traditional rulers.Security chiefs are also expected at the meeting.The source described the meeting as “one of the ways Buhari is responding to the recent violent attacks on communities in the state by Fulani herdsmen.”The source said, “The urgent meeting is inevitable because of the frequency and scale of such violence and the reactions that have trailed the incidents.“The Presidency has been embarrassed by the large-scale loss of lives caused by such repeated violence against innocent people.”He also gave an indication that Governor Ortom might be asked at the meeting to explain his role in allegedly arming some militias in the state.