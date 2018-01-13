Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has released telephone numbers to call to report any strange movement of herdsmen in the State.





This is contained in a terse statement on Friday by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka.





“Members of the public should endeavour to call any of the numbers or send SMS in the event of strange movement of herdsmen and other suspected criminal elements in the State.





“The phone lines will be on 24 hours. 08104780752; 09070769294; 09038122504; 08104730482”, it reads.





Recall that on Wednesday, the governor met with Ekiti hunter over herdsmen menace.





Fayose warned that the state will fight anyone who attempts to create anarchy and bloodletting.





“On the issue of protection of the lives of Ekiti people, I’m not one that will want to be politically correct (sic). Protection of lives must be done anyway which way.





“The message is simple: Don’t take laws into your hands, but defend Ekiti and its people,” he said.