The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has pointed out that every drop of blood of Nigerians following herdsmen continued attacks, erodes the credibility and integrity of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday.





According to the lawmaker, “The mass murder in southern Kaduna, Taraba, Benue, Numan and other affected places are unpardonable and despicable.





“These killings and bloodletting threatens the peace, stability and unity of our country.





“Helmsmen must confront Herdsmen. One minute silence and repeated words of condolences and sympathy cannot address the problem or end the bloodshed.





“Every attack erodes the credibility and integrity of the present administration and every drop of blood stains the conscience of all men in the position of power.





“Enough blood has been spilled by herdsmen to stain the Rivers of Niger and Benue.





“Mr President, there are vultures flying over the heads, the villages and communities of our people. No policy or programme or agenda of government is more important than human lives.





“No policy or programme or agenda of the government is more important than human lives. These five Ps must stop; protecting, pampering, paying, politicising and prevaricating on the herdsmen must stop.”