 Fulani herdsmen allegedly planing to attack Senator Ben Bruce | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Fulani herdsmen allegedly planing to attack Senator Ben Bruce

2:45 PM 0
A+ A-
Ben Murray Bruce, Senator representing Bayelsa East has raised the alarm on alleged plans by suspected Fulani herdsmen to attack him.


The senator, on his Twitter handle, shared a text message he received anonymously informing him of the threat to his life.

The tweet reads, ”Received these texts from an unknown number. With what has been happening in Nigeria in the last few years.

”With the fact that I don’t move about with security, let me use this medium to alert Nigerians and the international community of a possible threat to my life”.

See ‘texts’ below…

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top