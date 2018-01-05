The Federal Road Safety Corps, has redeployed 109 personnel as part of efforts to enhance its operational efficiency, the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem has said.Kazeem in a statement on Friday in Abuja, quoted the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying the shakeup was aimed at actualising the 2018 strategic goals of the FRSC.The redeployment exercise is coming barely five days after the promotion of 1,925 officers and marshals of the corps, some of whom were affected by the shakeup.Deputy Corps Marshal Abubakar Ringim, who was the Zonal Commanding Officer of Zone RS3HQ, Yola is now in charge of Special Duties and Partnership at the National Headquarters, Abuja.Assistant Corps Marshal Victor Nwokolo, formerly Head of Section, Special Marshals, is now the Head of Section, Command and Strategy Administration, while ACM Kayode Olagunju, who was the Head, Policy Research and Statistics, will proceed on a course at the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.Kazeem said ACM Stephen Maitizumahs, formerly in charge of Administration and Training, is now the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 3, Yola.ACM Kayode Fanola, formerly on a course at NIPSS, takes over from Olagunju as Head of Policy, Research and Statistics at the headquarters.The FRSC spokesman said, “ACM Godwin Ogagaoghene, former ACM Personnel at the headquarters, is now the Zonal Commanding Officer, Abuja.“ACM Shehu Zaki, former Zonal Commanding Officer, Lagos is now the Zonal Commanding Officer, Bauchi; Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, formerly in charge of Zone RS4 Jos, is now Assistant Corps Marshal Motor Vehicle Administration at the National headquarters.”