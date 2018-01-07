The police on Saturday confirmed that 10 people have again been killed by the Fulani herdsmen in the troubled Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.The armed nomads reportedly attacked the agrarian community in the early hours of Saturday and hacked the deceased to death in their homes.The fresh attack is coming barely six days after the herdsmen attacked five communities in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state and killed over 50 persons.The latest incident, according to sources, happened at Tombo village in Logo Local Government Area of the state.An eyewitness told our correspondent that the attackers invaded Ukemberagga/ Tsewarves and Tse Toradi, all in Tombo community in the Mbagber-Gaambe- Tiev district.Another source claimed that the attackers launched the attack about 11pm on Friday and that it lasted till 5am on Saturday.It was also gathered that the herdsmen invaded the village and burnt houses and shot sporadically, leading to the death of the victims.Governor Samuel Ortom, who confirmed the incident through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Terver Akase, called for more deployment of security personnel.Ortom lamented that the situation was getting out of hand, and urged the Federal Government to arrest the situation.He said, “We restate that the FG must come to our aid by deploying more armed security men in those areas to avert further attacks.”The Benue State Police Command also confirmed that 10 persons were killed in the fresh attackSpeaking through its spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu, in a statement, said that a report was received from the area at about 7.30am on Saturday that suspected herdsmen entered Tse Akombo village in Mbamiage district ward and killed 10 persons.Yamu gave the names of the dead persons to include Terhile Tyosua (45), Mlahaga Tser (65), Changing Tyozua (40) and one other person yet to be identified, who was said to be a visitor.Others were Kwaghve Baki (70), Suushater Kwgher (07), Tortue Tsehemem (52), Tsav Zahemen (38), Aondohemba Shaki (25) and Francis (22).Yamu said mobile police led by the Area Commander, Katsina Ala, have been deployed as reinforcement and have since arrived Logo.