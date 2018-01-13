Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to report of the duping of Former Super Eagles midfielder, Wilson Oruma, who was duped by a pastor.

It was on reported on Thursday that the ex-super eagles midfielder is suffering from mental disorder as a result of how he was reportedly duped by an unknown pastor.





Reacting to the news, Freeze alongside a picture of the ex football star took to his Instagram to attack Nigerian pastors.





He wrote, “At the rate at which many of these ‘pastors’ are going there won’t be any work left for the real yahoo boys!





“The attitude of most Nigerian pastors can never breed true Christianity.





“Nigerians really have the gift of wealth creation, despite their poverty they have created the richest pastors on earth. #FreeTheSheeple.”