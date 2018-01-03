Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the prophesy by the senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, that there will be an assassination attempt on hiswife, Precious, this year.
Suleiman while reeling out his2018 prophecies on New Year day, said some persons will try to assassinate Precious sometime this year. FFK reacted via his IG page. See what he wrote below
''I thank the Lord for using the great Apostle Suleman to expose the evil plan of my adversaries to assasinate my beautiful wife, Precious Chikwendu, in 2018.
The bible says the Lord "reveals to redeem". They shall fail because she is a daughter of Zion, she is hidden in Christ and she is covered by the blood of Jesus.
If you want a fight face me like a man and leave my wife alone. Only cowards and vermin target the wives of their critics.
No fear! No retreat! No surrender! We are unbeatable!''.
LET THE PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR FARMING ACTIVITIESReplyDelete
Contact us today at ARITENIC FARMS SERVICES for your:
• Farms set up like Poultry, Piggery, Fishery, Snail.
• Cultivation of cash crops like cassava, maize, plantain etc
• We have land for lease and sale for farming activities.
• You can partake in our ongoing Smart Farmers partnership scheme; where you earn 20% to 30% yearly return on your farming investment.
• We supply cash crops to industries for industrial use, such as Cassava, Soya beans, Dry maize, Sesame seed, Millet, Cocoa, Cashew nut, palm oil, Palm Kernel, Tapioca, etc
• We also write Business Proposal on farming (both cash crops and livestock) for our clients.
You can call us on 08028481931, 08052667140 or 08176037757 or you can send an email to aritenicfarms@gmail.com