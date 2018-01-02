The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has appealed to the Federal Government to work towards ending erratic electricity supply in the country in 2018.The group gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi.“For the administration to enjoy the continuous support of the people, regular supply of electricity must be put on the front-burner this year.“It is not yet ‘cheering news’ that the nation now generates 7500 megawatts, but it is cheering when we are able to supply the product consistently for domestic and industrial use,” Abdullahi said.Abdullahi explained that enhanced electricity supply would boost the economy, help revive moribund industries and eventually force down prices of goods and services.The group’s coordinator also urged the government to create more jobs so as to reduce security challenges in the country.He said that the government should involve “more experts” to help shore up the value of the national currency and stabilise the economy to “guarantee a sustained stronger naira value” for Nigeria to make progress.