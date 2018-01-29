The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said the latest suit by the Ekiti State government accusing him of fraud is “a desperate attempt to tarnish his public service record”.In a statement by his media aide, Olayinka Oyebode, the minister expressed his readiness to meet the Ayo Fayose government in court.He said: “This just goes to show their level of desperation to tarnish Dr Fayemi’s public service record. The government, out of desperation, refused to release the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the report of the panel to Fayemi’s counsel, more than a month after he sent in a written application for the CTC of the report.“The lawyer asked for the CTC of the report as part of the documents he needed for a suit he filed challenging the outcome of the panel. Now, the same government, which refused to release the report, is going to court based on the same report.“Can you see mischief, double standard and deliberate witch-hunting? But we shall meet in court.”