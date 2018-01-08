A father, Segun Durojaiye and his brother,Emmanuel Durojaiye, who allegedly raped his 16-year-old daughter for four years were on Monday charged with incest before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.
Segun, 52, who resides at Baba-Benja Street, and Emmanuel, 44, of No. 10, Durojaiye St., all in Oreyo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, are facing a charge of defilement.
The prosecutor, ASP Ibijoke Akinpelu, told the court that the accused committed the offences between 2014 and 2017 at their residences.
Akinpelu said the father started sleeping with his daughter in 2014 after she confined in him about her uncle’s inappropriate show of affection.
He said after the death of the victim’s stepmother in the same year, she was asked to go and stay a few weeks with her uncle and he began to molest her sexually.
“The victim broke her silence after she had had a series of abortions and was helplessly losing weight from the trauma.
“The case was reported at a police station and the accused were immediately arrested,” she said.
The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for child rape.
The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghre, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties in like sum.
She said one of the sureties should be a Level 15 officer who has a titled document or a traditional ruler.
Oghre said the sureties should show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).
She adjourned the case until March 12 for mention
ReplyDelete
IF YOU TRULY WANT TO BECOME A BILLIONAIRE OVER NIGHT CALL GREAT
PROPHET ALPHA 08053803487
JOIN THE OGBONI Fraternity 08053803487(THE REAL BLOOD MONEY WITHOUT
INVOLVING HUMAN BLOOD).
IF YOU WANT THAT POWER TO BE IN COMMAND SO THAT PEOPLE OF GREAT
INTEGRITY OBEY YOU AND DO AS YOU SAY
NO MATTER WHO THEY ARE,WHAT THEY ARE OR WHERE THEY BELONG JUST CALL
GREAT PROPHET ALPHA 08053803487 THERE IS POWER IN POWERS.
IF YOU HAVE ANY SPIRITUAL PROBLEM CAUSING YOU DISAPPOINTMENT
IN LIFE; EITHER MARITAL LIFE,
BUSINESS, EDUCATION OR IN YOUR RELATIONSHIP, OR THERE IS A CURSE THAT
REIGN IN THE FAMILY.
JUST CALL GREAT PROPHET ALPHA 08053803487
WE WILL VISIT YOU OVER NIGHT FOR GOOD. DONT DIAL THE NUMBER IF
YOU ARE NOT INTERESTED!
Email: greatprophetalfa@gmail.com
NOTE: IF YOU JOIN THE FRATERNITY, YOU WILL NOT LOSE ANYBODY IN YOUR
FAMILY AND YOUR LIFE WILL NOT BE SHORTENED.
You Will Be Strong Spiritually, No Bastard Can Destroy You Or Your
Family because You Will Be Fortified With Powers.
I Want You To Succeed!
The Ogboni Fraternity is regarded by some as the most powerful secret
organization in Nigeria. According to the Nigerian Constitution, you
cannot be a member of a secret cult and run for office of the
President of the Federal Republic. This has not stopped rumours from
flying about that some former Nigerian presidents are devoted members
of this cult. At any rate, this piece is on how one of the secret
membership forms of the Ogboni Fraternity in Nigeria looked like in
July 1955. That was five years before Nigeria got independence and
precisely 60 years ago. The form has an insignia of a skeleton, a
coffin and a club. Some Christian priests and imams also held these
cards as members. The membership form had spaces for name, sex, age,
education, tribe, family history, occupation, financial position, any
other society the person belonged to, the name of the nominator, the
date of membership and the name of the president. Curiously, there was
no space for the religion of the member. Ogbonis do not consider
religious affiliation and anyone is free to join irrespective of
religious leanings. of you are really sincere to join contact GREAT
PROPHET ALPHA On: 08053803487
Email: greatprophetalfa@gmail.com