 Father, brother, rape 16 year old daughter in Lagos | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Father, brother, rape 16 year old daughter in Lagos

5:53 PM 1
A+ A-
A father, Segun Durojaiye and his brother,Emmanuel Durojaiye, who allegedly raped his 16-year-old daughter for four years were on Monday charged with incest before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.
 

Segun, 52, who resides at Baba-Benja Street, and Emmanuel, 44, of No. 10, Durojaiye St., all in Oreyo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, are facing a charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, ASP Ibijoke Akinpelu, told the court that the accused committed the offences between 2014 and 2017 at their residences.

Akinpelu said the father started sleeping with his daughter in 2014 after she confined in him about her uncle’s inappropriate show of affection.

He said after the death of the victim’s stepmother in the same year, she was asked to go and stay a few weeks with her uncle and he began to molest her sexually.

“The victim broke her silence after she had had a series of abortions and was helplessly losing weight from the trauma.

“The case was reported at a police station and the accused were immediately arrested,” she said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for child rape.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghre, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties should be a Level 15 officer who has a titled document or a traditional ruler.

Oghre said the sureties should show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).


She adjourned the case until March 12 for mention

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus




  1. IF YOU TRULY WANT TO BECOME A BILLIONAIRE OVER NIGHT CALL GREAT
    PROPHET ALPHA 08053803487

    JOIN THE OGBONI Fraternity 08053803487(THE REAL BLOOD MONEY WITHOUT
    INVOLVING HUMAN BLOOD).

    IF YOU WANT THAT POWER TO BE IN COMMAND SO THAT PEOPLE OF GREAT
    INTEGRITY OBEY YOU AND DO AS YOU SAY
    NO MATTER WHO THEY ARE,WHAT THEY ARE OR WHERE THEY BELONG JUST CALL
    GREAT PROPHET ALPHA 08053803487 THERE IS POWER IN POWERS.

    IF YOU HAVE ANY SPIRITUAL PROBLEM CAUSING YOU DISAPPOINTMENT
    IN LIFE; EITHER MARITAL LIFE,
    BUSINESS, EDUCATION OR IN YOUR RELATIONSHIP, OR THERE IS A CURSE THAT
    REIGN IN THE FAMILY.
    JUST CALL GREAT PROPHET ALPHA 08053803487

    WE WILL VISIT YOU OVER NIGHT FOR GOOD. DONT DIAL THE NUMBER IF
    YOU ARE NOT INTERESTED!
    Email: greatprophetalfa@gmail.com
    NOTE: IF YOU JOIN THE FRATERNITY, YOU WILL NOT LOSE ANYBODY IN YOUR
    FAMILY AND YOUR LIFE WILL NOT BE SHORTENED.
    You Will Be Strong Spiritually, No Bastard Can Destroy You Or Your
    Family because You Will Be Fortified With Powers.
    I Want You To Succeed!

    The Ogboni Fraternity is regarded by some as the most powerful secret
    organization in Nigeria. According to the Nigerian Constitution, you
    cannot be a member of a secret cult and run for office of the
    President of the Federal Republic. This has not stopped rumours from
    flying about that some former Nigerian presidents are devoted members
    of this cult. At any rate, this piece is on how one of the secret
    membership forms of the Ogboni Fraternity in Nigeria looked like in
    July 1955. That was five years before Nigeria got independence and
    precisely 60 years ago. The form has an insignia of a skeleton, a
    coffin and a club. Some Christian priests and imams also held these
    cards as members. The membership form had spaces for name, sex, age,
    education, tribe, family history, occupation, financial position, any
    other society the person belonged to, the name of the nominator, the
    date of membership and the name of the president. Curiously, there was
    no space for the religion of the member. Ogbonis do not consider
    religious affiliation and anyone is free to join irrespective of
    religious leanings. of you are really sincere to join contact GREAT
    PROPHET ALPHA On: 08053803487
    Email: greatprophetalfa@gmail.com

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top