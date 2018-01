You don’t need to be an easterner from the Middle East to know your beard is more than just hair. To a real man, your beard is to you what hair is to a woman. It is the symbol of your masculinity and male authority that distinguishes you from the daughters of Eve the same way night differs from day. Therefore, avoid the mistake of leaving your beards untamed or unkempt just because it is winter. During this cold season, trim your beard at least once every two or three weeks. If you don’t have enough time to do it, then give your barber an opportunity to earn his living by visiting him regularly.