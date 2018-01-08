In a bid to shut down rumours of his marriage crisis, Femi Fani Kayode has shared a video of himself and his wife, Precious eating together.

Recall that Sahara Reporters had alleged that his marriage was in crisis over domestic violence.





Former minister of aviation went ahead to debunk the claim saying, everything Sahara Reporters wrote about his marriage was false and deep lies concocted by his enemies to bring him down. He even went further to place a curse of Sowore, the owner of the media outfit for writing such scandalous piece about him and his family.





The ex-minister has now taken to his facebook page to share a video of him chilling with his wife, Precious





Watch video below:



