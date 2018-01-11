Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to attack the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, launched against foreign media for allegedly not paying attention to the killings by Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria.

The former Minister while agreeing with IPOB said that foreign media’s poor coverage of the killings by herdsmen was a shame.





In a tweet via his social media handle, on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Chieftain wondered if foreign media value at all the lives of Nigerians.





He tweeted, “I join IPOB in condemning @CNN, @BBCWorld and @AJEnglish for turning a blind eye to the genocide and ethnic cleansing that the Fulani terrorists and herdsmen have unleashed on Nigerians. Do Nigerian lives not matter? Is Nigerian blood not red? Are we not human beings too? Shame!”





IPOB had on Wednesday accused the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, Cable Network News, CNN, Al Jazeera and other foreign media of conspiracy of silence in the reportage of killings by herdsmen in most Nigerian communities.





In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group had also blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for taking the continuous killings of the Fulani herdsmen as normal.





IPOB maintained that the media houses’ under reportage of the killings was part of the international conspiracy to subdue non-Muslims.