Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has reacted to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s prophecy on Buhari.
Mbaka, in his new year message, declared that Buhari would be totally disgraced if he takes a shot at the presidency after his current tenure.
Reacting to the message, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain stated that the Lord has rejected Buhari.
In his tweets on Tuesday, Fani Kayode also declared that those who supported Buhari in 2015 will also be put to shame in 2019.
The tweet reads: ”Not only has the Lord rejected Buhari, not only will he be disgraced out of office with shame and ignomy but there is also this: no individual that had a hand in bringing this unprecedented and unrepentant curse to power in 2015 shall ever lead or rule Nigeria in the future.”
