A relative of the recently rescued Chibok girls, Salomi Pogu, Mr Ayuba Aloson, has lauded the Nigerian Army’s effort over the rescue of Salomi Pogu, the 15th in the list of the abducted girls.

Nigerian Eye reported that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Thursday rescued Salome Pogu in company of one other girl, Jamila Adams, at Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.









Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Aloson, who is among thousands of displaced persons taking shelter in Maiduguri , commended the military over their commitment to rescue the abducted girls.





He expressed joy over the development, and hoped that the remaining abducted girls would soon be rescued from captivity.





Alonson said that he is a family member of the rescued girl, adding that four of his nieces abducted in the school were still held by the insurgents.





“I am happy over the development; our abducted daughters are still with their captors.









“This demonstrates the commitments of the military to the rescue of the girls,” he said.