 England drawn alongside Croatia and Spain for inaugural Uefa Nations League
» » England drawn alongside Croatia and Spain for inaugural Uefa Nations League

England have been drawn alongside Spain and Croatia in Group Four of League C for the inaugural Uefa Nations League.


The competition is comprised of four leagues, each split into four groups of three or four teams, and will replace the majority of international friendlies.

The Nations League, which has promotion and relegation, is designed to allow teams to play against those who are similarly ranked and will offer some who do not qualify for Euro 2020 via the normal route a path to the play-offs.

Scotland, who are still without a new manager, were one of the top seeds in League C, and were drawn into a three-team Group One.

Wales and the Republic of Ireland have been drawn together in Group Four of League B, alongside Denmark.

Northern Ireland will face Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina in League B’s Group Three.

France, Germany and Netherlands make up Group One in League A.

The first round of matches for the 2018/2019 season will start in September and finish in November. Fixtures will be played at both home and away.

Group winners in League A will play a Final Four mini-tournament in June 2019 to decide the Nations League champion.

The full draw:

LEAGUE A

Group One: Germany, France, Netherlands

Group Two: Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland

Group Three: Portugal, Italy, Poland

Group Four: Spain, England, Croatia

LEAGUE B

Group One: Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine

Group Two: Russia, Sweden, Turkey

Group Three: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland

Group Four: Wales, Ireland, Denmark

LEAGUE C

Group One: Scotland, Albania, Israel

Group Two: Hungary, Greece, Finland, Estonia

Group Three: Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus

Group Four: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania

LEAGUE D

Group One: Georgia, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Andorra

Group Two: Belarus, Luxembourg, Moldova, San Marino

Group Three: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Kosovo

Group Four: Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

