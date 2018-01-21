The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji AbdulMumKabir Usman, has alleged that the current security challenges in the country were the handiwork of enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari.Those uncomfortable with the president’s efforts to reposition the nation, he alleged, were behind the various security threats.The Emir spoke when the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, accompanied Senate President Bukola Saraki on a condolence visit over the death of former governor, Alhaji Lawal Kaita.Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Abdu LabaranMalumfashi, in a statement, quoted the Emir as saying “ninety nine percent of the security challenges this country is facing is caused by the enemies of the administration who want to discredit and invite the people against it because of the good work it is doing”.The traditional ruler asked the government “to show no mercy and decisively deal with anybody found complicit in all the criminal activities threatening the corporate existence of the country”.