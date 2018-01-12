 El-Zakzaky is not dead - DSS | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » El-Zakzaky is not dead - DSS

2:30 PM 0
A+ A-
The Department of State Services (DSS) has on Friday in Abuja said that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is not dead, contrary to rumours.


An official of the service who preferred to remain anonymous, told newsmen that El-Zakzaky was hale and hearty.

El-Zakzakky was arrested in 2015 after his members had a confrontation with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Also, 53 of his followers were arrested on Wednesday by the Police in Abuja following a violent protest.

Since the arrest and detention of the group’s leader, his followers had organised series of protests in some cities in the country calling for his release.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top