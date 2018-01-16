The Kaduna State Government has told the 21,000 teachers who failed the recent competence test to re-apply.

They have been granted another opportunity as the government said they can reapply to secure a place in the ongoing recruitment exercise.





About 12,000 of the sacked teachers were said to have reapplied while the remaining are yet to do so.





The governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, while fielding questions during a meeting with the Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Councils and their Education Secretaries in Kaduna, explained that SUBEB had a programme of continuous recruitment and as such would give every willing teacher a chance to apply and be considered for recruitment.





The meeting was informed that many teachers, who did not apply or were dissuaded by their union from taking the recruitment test are now requesting a second chance.





According to the governor, “We are not interested in pushing anyone away.





“We are pushing bad people away so that good ones can come in. That is why we are recruiting 25,000 to take the place of 21,780.”





In the meeting, reports were received from all the 23 councils on the conditions of schools in their areas.