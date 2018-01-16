The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Jonah Jang has again appeared before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to give an account of his stewardship to the people of Plateau State, when he served as Governor from 2007-2015.Jang Tuesday honoured the invitation by the Commission stressing he is a firm believer in the mandate of the EFCC to probe and bring to account public office holders.According to a statement issued in Jos and signed by his Senior Legislative Aide, Barr. Olivia Dazyam, “The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Jonah Jang is pleased to honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today, to give an account of his meritorious stewardship to the people of Plateau State, when he served as their Governor for 8years from 2007-2015.“As a man whose seasoned record of achievements in all ramifications of governance are scattered across the nooks and crannies of Plateau State, with visible infrastructural spectacles in all 17 Local Government Areas, he is a firm believer in the mandate of the EFCC where genuine probity and accountability are concerned.“The Senator is calling on his friends, supporters, and well-wishers to remain unperturbed as he has nothing to hide with respect to the sterling legacy of performance he has so far established in public life.”