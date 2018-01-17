The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu’s son, Nuriani Adamu before Justice J K Daggard of the Federal High Court, Kano over alleged money laundering.





Nuraini was arraigned alongside one Felix Onyago on an amended six-count charge bordering on money laundering and illegal diversion of public illicit funds of N32 million.





The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Counsel to the defendants, Mr Mamman Lawan, made a bail application in respect of the defendants under Section 36 Sub-section 6 (b) 5 and Section 35 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“The defendants were early in September 2015, invited and detained by EFCC and at no time were they found wanting when they were granted bail.





“If granted bail, the defendants would not jump bail, nor commit any offence and would not tamper with police investigation, ” the lawyer said.





Lawan urged the court to grant them bail because the law says they are still innocent citizens until they are proven guilty for the charges.





The prosecuting counsel, Mr B. M. Buhari, told the court that on Dec. 10 and Dec. 23, 2014, the defendants conspired between themselves and did an illicit money laundering under section 18 (a) and 15, 2,(b) of money laundering prohibition act .





He said on the same date, Adamu transferred N18 million to Oyengbo’s First Bank Account 2024412016 of Bio block Technology, Kano.





Buhari also alleged that Adamu on Dec. 23, 2014, did an illicit money transfer of N9.7 million to Onyago’s First Bank account and they later took possession of the money.





The prosecutor promised to call six witnesses in the next sitting to testify before the court.





Justice Daggard thereafter ordered the remand of the defendants in EFCC custody and adjourned the case until Feb.7, for ruling of bail application.