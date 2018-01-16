The Department of State Service, DSS, Tuesday morning, reportedly ordered the arrest of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, over comment on Fulani herdsmen killing in the country.





The report of Fani-Kayode’s arrest was first announced by the Media Director of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Deji Adeyanju on Tuesday morning.





Fani-Kayode had tweeted that lives of Buhari’s cow is more important than the lives of Nigerians while also blasting the President for not attending the funeral of the victims of Fulani Killings which were given mass burial last week.





The former Minister also said last week that Buhari is, “openly encouraging and protecting” Fulani herdsmen killing Nigerians.





He had earlier warned that rampaging Fulani herdsmen will be killing more women and children if Buhari is allowed to rule for a second term.





Adeyanju wrote, on his twitter handle, @adeyanjudeji, “So the DG of DSS asked his men to arrest @realFFK this morning over herdsmen comment. Why are these guys so unbelievable. The madness of 2019 has really started.”