Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, on Wednesday stopped Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, from distributing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign caps at the federal executive council (FEC) meeting.

Shittu, who had the cap on his head, brought along with him a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag containing the caps which had the inscription ‘Continuity 19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo’.





A source at the meeting revealed that Mustapha walked up to Shittu and asked him to stop the distribution.





This was shortly before Buhari stepped into the council chambers for the commencement of the council meeting.





Shittu later handed over the bag to the council’s secretariat staff members, who are in charge of distributing documents and other items used by FEC members.





The minister is the chairman of the Muhammadu Buhari Support Group.





On Saturday, top politicians joined him for the flagging off of Buhari’s campaign office in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.





According to theCable, it learnt that the caps were among the souvenirs given to guests.





Shittu’s governorship ambition has created a friction between him and Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo.